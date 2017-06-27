Hokkaido cancer survivor's hand-sewn ...

Hokkaido cancer survivor's hand-sewn breast pads offer a softer path to recovery

Following her experience losing a breast to cancer and the need for a comfortable way to cover the area of her body, a Hokkaido seamstress developed a cotton breast pad that is now sold across the country. Mieko Ichinomiya, 68, who lives in Sapporo, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2008 and had her right breast completely removed.

Chicago, IL

