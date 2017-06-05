Global Markets-British pound falls after Uk election shock, dollar gains
Employees of a foreign exchange trading company work near monitors showing TV news on Britain's general election and the Japanese yen's exchange rate against the British pound and the U.S. dollar in Tokyo, Japan June 9, 2017. The British pound fell to a seven-week low on Friday after a shock election result cast doubt on Britain's talks to leave the European Union, but key indices hit fresh record highs before tumbling technology shares drove the Nasdaq and S&P 500 lower.
