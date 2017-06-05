Global Markets-British pound falls af...

Global Markets-British pound falls after Uk election shock, dollar gains

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: Reuters

Employees of a foreign exchange trading company work near monitors showing TV news on Britain's general election and the Japanese yen's exchange rate against the British pound and the U.S. dollar in Tokyo, Japan June 9, 2017. The British pound fell to a seven-week low on Friday after a shock election result cast doubt on Britain's talks to leave the European Union, but key indices hit fresh record highs before tumbling technology shares drove the Nasdaq and S&P 500 lower.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Robert E. Dickey May 24 Now_What- 1
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) May 12 Limpball Viagra 14
News 'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We... Apr '17 Terence 2
News United Airlines had a right to remove that flie... Apr '17 Frogface Kate 17
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Mar '17 Phil 1
News United pilot taken off flight after rant about ... Feb '17 OldCapt 13
News Panasonic says its avionics business under prob... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 34
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,900 • Total comments across all topics: 281,653,075

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC