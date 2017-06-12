Furry snake-like camera robot built b...

Furry snake-like camera robot built by Japanese scientists

A snake-like robot that measures 26 feet and is covered in short brush-like hairs has been built by Japanese scientists to help during large-scale disasters. The bizarre machine can climb over walls and rubble and is designed to reach people trapped in hard-to-reach places after earthquakes and tsunamis.

