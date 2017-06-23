From gymnastics to guitar for Japanes...

From gymnastics to guitar for Japanese musician

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: Medincine Hat News

Originally from Hiroshima, Japan, Takamen says he started playing the guitar around the age of 14, about the time he started to get very good at gymnastics, but suffered an injury in the gymnasium. "At the same time I was starting music, I was practising gymnastics," he said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medincine Hat News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 7 Navy crew missing, skipper hurt after collisi... Jun 18 frtodd 1
News Robert E. Dickey May 24 Now_What- 1
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) May '17 Limpball Viagra 14
News 'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We... Apr '17 Terence 2
News United Airlines had a right to remove that flie... Apr '17 Frogface Kate 17
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Mar '17 Phil 1
News United pilot taken off flight after rant about ... Feb '17 OldCapt 13
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,576 • Total comments across all topics: 281,959,205

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC