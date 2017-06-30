Former Tepco executives plead not gui...

Former Tepco executives plead not guilty in first Fukushima case

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Members of complainants group stage a rally in front of the Tokyo District Court, where former top officials of Tokyo Electric Power Co. went on the first criminal trial over the 2011 Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant disaster in Tokyo, Japan in this photo taken by Kyodo June 30, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 7 Navy crew missing, skipper hurt after collisi... Jun 18 frtodd 1
News Robert E. Dickey May '17 Now_What- 1
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) May '17 Limpball Viagra 14
News 'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We... Apr '17 Terence 2
News United Airlines had a right to remove that flie... Apr '17 Frogface Kate 17
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Mar '17 Phil 1
News United pilot taken off flight after rant about ... Feb '17 OldCapt 13
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,924 • Total comments across all topics: 282,160,931

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC