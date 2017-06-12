Fenton takes helm of Naval Forces Jap...

Fenton takes helm of Naval Forces Japan at challenging time

Stars and Stripes

Rear Adm. Gregory Fenton has taken command of Naval Forces Japan, which will be challenged with relocating six aviation units from Naval Air Station Atsugi to Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni later this year.

Chicago, IL

