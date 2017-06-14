Far-left activist charged with police...

Far-left activist charged with police slaying after 45 years as a fugitive

Police on Wednesday served a fresh arrest warrant on a man they detained last month who had spent nearly 45 years on the run for the alleged murder of a police officer in Tokyo during a riot by far-left activists. The man, arrested by Osaka police on May 18 for a separate offense, has not given his name but was identified by the police as Masaaki Osaka, 67, on Tuesday through multiple DNA tests.



