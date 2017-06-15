Excellent Spanish Olive Oil Researcher, First Visit to Japan for Olive Oil Kansai 2017
The Japanese olive oil business showcase, OLIVE OIL KANSAI which was inaugurated in 2016 and was delivered in a favorable reputation, will be staged again in October, 2017 at the largest exhibition venue in the west Japan, INTEX OSAKA . Like 2016, the 2017 show will be organized again in practical, technical and attractive measures with some special programs onsite, one of which is special presentations by world-class well-known researchers.
