Evacuation advisories issued as heavy rain drenches wide swaths of Japan
Heavy rain hit a wide area on the Pacific side of the Japanese archipelago Wednesday, disrupting traffic and prompting local authorities to issue evacuation advisories for around 250,000 people in central regions due to possible flooding. The body of a woman in her 60s was found in the sea off Kaizuka, Osaka Prefecture, on Wednesday morning.
