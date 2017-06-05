Ecologists warn of Japanese badger cu...

Ecologists warn of Japanese badger cull 'crisis'

On Japan's Kyushu Island, farmers regularly trap and spear local badgers, which are regarded as pests. But ecologists say the practice is getting out of hand.

Chicago, IL

