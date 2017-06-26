Dreaded WWII Zero fighter takes to th...

Dreaded WWII Zero fighter takes to the skies over Japan

The aircraft - emblazoned with tell-tale rising sun symbols - is one of just a few airworthy Zero fighters left in the world. RYUGASAKI: Salvaged from the Papua New Guinean jungle, a restored World War II Japanese Zero fighter has taken to the skies over the land that gave birth to the once-feared warplane.

Chicago, IL

