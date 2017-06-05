Diet finally enacts electoral redistricting law to correct vote weight disparities across Japan
After years of stalling, the Diet enacted a law Friday to revise Lower House electoral districts to reduce voting weight disparities between densely and sparsely populated precincts that had marred the credibility of national elections. Based on population projections for 2020, the law will bring the maximum vote weight disparity between districts down to 1.999 to 1 - just under the 2-to-1 threshold that the Supreme Court has said would undermine the Constitution's guarantee of equality for all under the law.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Robert E. Dickey
|May 24
|Now_What-
|1
|World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08)
|May 12
|Limpball Viagra
|14
|'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We...
|Apr '17
|Terence
|2
|United Airlines had a right to remove that flie...
|Apr '17
|Frogface Kate
|17
|Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children...
|Mar '17
|Phil
|1
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb '17
|OldCapt
|13
|Panasonic says its avionics business under prob...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|34
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC