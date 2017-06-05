Diet finally enacts electoral redistricting law to correct vote weight disparities across Japan

After years of stalling, the Diet enacted a law Friday to revise Lower House electoral districts to reduce voting weight disparities between densely and sparsely populated precincts that had marred the credibility of national elections. Based on population projections for 2020, the law will bring the maximum vote weight disparity between districts down to 1.999 to 1 - just under the 2-to-1 threshold that the Supreme Court has said would undermine the Constitution's guarantee of equality for all under the law.

