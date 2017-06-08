Dangen: Bringing Western-made Indie Games to Japan
Introducing the new publisher whose mission is to get more awesome Western indie titles into the hands of Japanese gamers. This year's BitSummit in Kyoto wasn't just a celebration of all things indie gaming, it was also the coming out party for the new Japan-based indie publisher Dangen Entertainment .
