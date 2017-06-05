Da Yuki: An authentic Neapolitan pizzeria
Da Yuki is an authentic, bijou Neapolitan pizzeria opened 10 years ago by Yuki Kamada, who, like many Japanese, is not prone to doing things in half measures. After graduating from cooking school he traded Kyoto for Napoli and spent a few years working in pizzerias before returning to Kyoto to open his eponymous restaurant.
