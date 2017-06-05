Da Yuki: An authentic Neapolitan pizz...

Da Yuki: An authentic Neapolitan pizzeria

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Japan Times

Da Yuki is an authentic, bijou Neapolitan pizzeria opened 10 years ago by Yuki Kamada, who, like many Japanese, is not prone to doing things in half measures. After graduating from cooking school he traded Kyoto for Napoli and spent a few years working in pizzerias before returning to Kyoto to open his eponymous restaurant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Robert E. Dickey May 24 Now_What- 1
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) May 12 Limpball Viagra 14
News 'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We... Apr '17 Terence 2
News United Airlines had a right to remove that flie... Apr '17 Frogface Kate 17
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Mar '17 Phil 1
News United pilot taken off flight after rant about ... Feb '17 OldCapt 13
News Panasonic says its avionics business under prob... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 34
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Microsoft
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,780 • Total comments across all topics: 281,671,108

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC