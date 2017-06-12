Conrad Hotels Opens Second Property i...

Conrad Hotels Opens Second Property in Japan

15 hrs ago

Located on the 33rd to 40th floors of the Nakanoshima Festival Complex between the Umeda and Namba districts, all 164-guestrooms have floor-to-ceiling windows with views of the river or the Osaka cityscape. They are contemporary in design, with Japanese elements.

Chicago, IL

