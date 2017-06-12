Collision between U.S. warship and fr...

Collision between U.S. warship and freighter off Japan wasn't reported for 55 minutes

3 hrs ago

The Japan Coast Guard is investigating why it took nearly an hour for a deadly collision between a U.S. Navy destroyer and a container ship to be reported. A Coast Guard official said Monday they are trying to find out what the crew of the Philippine-flagged ACX Crystal was doing before reporting the collision to authorities 55 minutes later.

Chicago, IL

