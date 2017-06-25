Chinese crosstalk artists perform in ...

Chinese crosstalk artists perform in Japan to mark anniversary of bilateral relations

1 hr ago

Chinese crosstalk art ists Guo Degang and Yu Qian peform in Tokyo, Japan, June 24, 2017. A group of Chinese Xiangsheng or crosstalk artists gave a performance here on Saturday to mark the 45th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic ties between China and Japan, receiving warm acclaim from some 5,000 spectators.[Photo/Xinhua] A group of Chinese Xiangsheng or crosstalk artists gave a performance here on Saturday to mark the 45th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic ties between China and Japan, receiving warm acclaim from some 5,000 spectators.

