Chinese crosstalk artists perform in Japan to mark anniversary of bilateral relations

Chinese crosstalk art ists Guo Degang and Yu Qian peform in Tokyo, Japan, June 24, 2017. A group of Chinese Xiangsheng or crosstalk artists gave a performance here on Saturday to mark the 45th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic ties between China and Japan, receiving warm acclaim from some 5,000 spectators.[Photo/Xinhua] A group of Chinese Xiangsheng or crosstalk artists gave a performance here on Saturday to mark the 45th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic ties between China and Japan, receiving warm acclaim from some 5,000 spectators.

