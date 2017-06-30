Cheese, please: Japan, EU said near agreement on trade pact
Japan and the European Union were rushing Friday to finalize an agreement on easing barriers between their huge economies, hoping to have the gist of a deal before the Group of 20 industrial nations meets next week in Germany. The EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom and Rural Development Commissioner Phil Hogan met with senior Japanese officials shortly after arriving in Tokyo.
