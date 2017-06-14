Bungling Cathay pilot takes off to Japan without landing chart

Cathay Dragon has apologized to passengers and says an internal investigation is underway after one of its planes bound for Komatsu, Japan, had to turn around mid-flight because the pilot forgot an important document. Flight KA8348, carrying 155 passengers, departed from Hong Kong at around 9:30am on June 1 and was expected to reach its destination at 2:30pm that day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Standard.