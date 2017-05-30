Boys Day teaches key life lessons
May Dolls, designed after warriors and heroes, on display at the residence of Ambassador of Japan to Jamaica on the occassion of Boys' Day. Ambassador of Japan to Jamaica, Masanori Nakano, answers questions posed by students of the Davis Primary School, Old Harbour, at the Boys' Day at his residence.
