BIO-key Announces Initial Orders in China and Japan for its...

TOKYO, JAPAN and WALL, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2017 / BIO-key International, Inc . , an innovative provider of biometric software and hardware solutions for strong and convenient user authentication, announced today it has secured initial orders for its TouchLock series of biometric locks, which were debuted at the Consumer Electronics Show in January.

Chicago, IL

