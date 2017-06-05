BAT begins heated tobacco production ...

BAT begins heated tobacco production in Korea

19 hrs ago Read more: Korea Herald

Machines hum as they churn wheels of paper, rolling them into long tubes that are then packed with tobacco leaves and cut into noncombustible sticks of tobacco. This is the first production facility in Korea capable of making Neostiks, Dunhill maker British American Tobacco's entry into the heated tobacco products market that is slated to go into full swing in the second half of this year.

Chicago, IL

