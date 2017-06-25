Atomic City: Secret No Longer
Atomic City: Secret No Longer In Los Alamos, exhibits tell the story of the world's most dangerous weapon Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2t5shey A replica of Fat Man, the atomic bomb dropped on Nagasaki, at the Bradbury Science Museum in Los Alamos, N.M. Our teenage son Will runs his hand across the 10-foot-long, canary yellow replica of an atomic bomb that weighed 10,800 pounds. The plump, round, plutonium-fueled device was given the code name "Fat Man," for obvious reasons.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|7 Navy crew missing, skipper hurt after collisi...
|Jun 18
|frtodd
|1
|Robert E. Dickey
|May '17
|Now_What-
|1
|World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08)
|May '17
|Limpball Viagra
|14
|'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We...
|Apr '17
|Terence
|2
|United Airlines had a right to remove that flie...
|Apr '17
|Frogface Kate
|17
|Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children...
|Mar '17
|Phil
|1
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb '17
|OldCapt
|13
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC