Abused children find Japan's shelters...

Abused children find Japan's shelters provide little comfort

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

A nine-year-old girl who spent more than three months in a temporary shelter in Tokyo after being reported as a victim of abuse, is pictured at her psychotherapist's office in Tokyo, Japan March 17, 2017. Picture taken March 17, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 7 Navy crew missing, skipper hurt after collisi... Jun 18 frtodd 1
News Robert E. Dickey May 24 Now_What- 1
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) May '17 Limpball Viagra 14
News 'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We... Apr '17 Terence 2
News United Airlines had a right to remove that flie... Apr '17 Frogface Kate 17
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Mar '17 Phil 1
News United pilot taken off flight after rant about ... Feb '17 OldCapt 13
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,117 • Total comments across all topics: 281,943,239

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC