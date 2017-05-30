'A sense of gospel peace' for Church members in Japan and Korea
Elder Oaks shakes hands with members and missionaries after a meeting while visiting the Asia North Area of the Church. In a time of much discussion about North Asia, an Apostle and member of the Presidency of the Seventy and their wives recently visited Japan and Korea on a regularly scheduled area review and reported great faith and a "sense of gospel peace" among Church members.
