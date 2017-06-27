A Geek in Japan and A Geek in Korea

A Geek in Japan and A Geek in Korea

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Cool Tools

In the futuristic cities of Asia a geeky subculture is bubbling up. They are breeding manga, K-Pop music, small robots, anime, martial arts, soap operas, high-speed bullet trains, weird food rituals, tattoos, cosplay, video games olympics, incubators, and more - all propelled by the intensely urban life of billions of young people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cool Tools.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 7 Navy crew missing, skipper hurt after collisi... Jun 18 frtodd 1
News Robert E. Dickey May '17 Now_What- 1
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) May '17 Limpball Viagra 14
News 'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We... Apr '17 Terence 2
News United Airlines had a right to remove that flie... Apr '17 Frogface Kate 17
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Mar '17 Phil 1
News United pilot taken off flight after rant about ... Feb '17 OldCapt 13
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,267 • Total comments across all topics: 282,063,411

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC