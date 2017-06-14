14-year-old Japanese teen arrested fo...

14-year-old Japanese teen arrested for developing crypto-ransomware

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: 2-spyware.com

Japanese authorities have recently arrested their first-ever ransomware author who turns out to be a citizen of Japan. No matter how ridiculously it sounds, the arrested ransomware developer turns out to be a 14-year-old boy from Osaka .

Start the conversation, or Read more at 2-spyware.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Robert E. Dickey May 24 Now_What- 1
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) May 12 Limpball Viagra 14
News 'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We... Apr '17 Terence 2
News United Airlines had a right to remove that flie... Apr '17 Frogface Kate 17
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Mar '17 Phil 1
News United pilot taken off flight after rant about ... Feb '17 OldCapt 13
News Panasonic says its avionics business under prob... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 34
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,274 • Total comments across all topics: 281,597,099

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC