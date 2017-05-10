Yoshiki, who formed X Japan with lead vocalist Toshi in 1982, needs urgent surgery on his neck.
X Japan's Yoshiki to undergo urgent neck surgery, severe damage from drumming 'would force a professional rugby player to retire' Frail 51-year-old, whose aggressive brand of heavy metal drumming would often see him writhe in pain on the floor by the end of shows, has already been playing concerts without any feeling in his left hand Yoshiki, the force behind Japanese rockers X Japan who is known for such intense drumming he sometimes collapses on stage, cancelled upcoming shows this week to undergo urgent surgery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We...
|Apr 20
|Terence
|2
|United Airlines had a right to remove that flie...
|Apr 14
|Frogface Kate
|17
|World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08)
|Apr 11
|Grieving prostitutes
|12
|Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children...
|Mar '17
|Phil
|1
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb '17
|OldCapt
|13
|Panasonic says its avionics business under prob...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|34
|Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|17
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC