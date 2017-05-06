Yamaguchi woman's death recognized as case of 'karoshi' despite ...
A 50-year-old female office worker from Yamaguchi Prefecture who took just four days off in six months before her death in 2015 has been recognized by labor authorities as a victim of karoshi , or death from overwork, a lawyer for her bereaved family said. The Yamaguchi Labor Standards Office recognized the death of Tomomi Saito, of Hofu, Yamaguchi Prefecture, as karoshi in February in view of her extremely limited days taken off.
