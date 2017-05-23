Why Japan's emperor isn't amused

Why Japan's emperor isn't amused

'He clearly feels that all the hard work he has done since he assumed the throne in 1989 has been overlooked' His words may have been indirect and diplomatic, but there is little disguising the anger of Emperor Akihito of Japan in response to comments by at least one member of a panel set up by the government to consider his abdication. A leak from the Imperial Household Agency to the Mainichi newspaper has revealed that at least one conservative member of the panel attending a meeting in November said "the emperor should just perform imperial rituals."

Chicago, IL

