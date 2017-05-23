Waltzing robot teaches beginners how ...

Waltzing robot teaches beginners how to dance like a pro

Got no one to dance with? Not to worry - you might soon be gliding through the moves, thanks to a robotic instructor designed to teach humans how to dance. The robot's designers had already created mechanical dance partners that follow a human's lead, but the new machine gently guides novices through routines while adapting to their skill level.

Chicago, IL

