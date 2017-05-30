Vertically-integrated CMC supply chain

Vertically-integrated CMC supply chain

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: Composites Technology

GE Aviation's new ceramic matrix composite supply chain includes fiber, prepreg and unprecedented parts production facilities plus a strongly tied 4-bump development stream. GE Aviation's CMC supply chain is tightly linked from ceramic fiber production through to engine assembly, including its 4-bump development stream , which aids in quickly scaling ongoing solutions for production .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Composites Technology.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Robert E. Dickey May 24 Now_What- 1
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) May 12 Limpball Viagra 14
News 'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We... Apr '17 Terence 2
News United Airlines had a right to remove that flie... Apr '17 Frogface Kate 17
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Mar '17 Phil 1
News United pilot taken off flight after rant about ... Feb '17 OldCapt 13
News Panasonic says its avionics business under prob... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 34
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,667 • Total comments across all topics: 281,458,777

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC