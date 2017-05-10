UPDATE 1-Japan's Tepco to seek partne...

UPDATE 1-Japan's Tepco to seek partners for nuclear business

TOKYO, May 11 Japan's Tokyo Electric Power Co will seek partners for its nuclear business with the goal of beginning cooperation in the financial year starting April 2020, under a plan submitted to the government for approval on Thursday. Tepco has been working on a comprehensive revision of its business plan to shore up profits, after the government in December nearly doubled its projections for costs related to the Fukushima-Daiichi nuclear plant disaster to 21.5 trillion yen .

