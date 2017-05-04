UPDATE 1-Japan, China, S.Korea pledge to resist protectionism

Asian Development Bank President Takehiko Nakao attends an opening news conference at ADB annual general meeting in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan May 4, 2017. Finance leaders of Japan, China and South Korea agreed to resist all forms of protectionism in a trilateral meeting on Friday, taking a stronger stand than G20 major economies against the protectionist policies advocated by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.