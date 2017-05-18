The Romantic Reason This Japanese Pri...

The Romantic Reason This Japanese Princess Is Renouncing Her Royalty

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Refinery 29

This story would be a real-life fairy tale - if it weren't for all the complex family dynamics and sexist history. Princess Mako of Japan is renouncing her royal title to marry a "commoner" , according to CNN .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Refinery 29.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) May 12 Limpball Viagra 14
News 'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We... Apr 20 Terence 2
News United Airlines had a right to remove that flie... Apr '17 Frogface Kate 17
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Mar '17 Phil 1
News United pilot taken off flight after rant about ... Feb '17 OldCapt 13
News Panasonic says its avionics business under prob... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 34
News Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 17
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,198 • Total comments across all topics: 281,142,905

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC