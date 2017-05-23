The Izumo deployment: Japan's hat in the ring

The maiden overseas deployment of Japan's largest post-World War II warship, the Izumo, to a three-month South China Sea cruise at a time when the United States and China in particular are contesting for political and military primacy in the region has set tongues wagging in many parts of the world, particularly in Beijing. It is Japan's biggest foray into the region since World War II, taking place against the waxing of Chinese power and the waning of American sway.

