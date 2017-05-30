Sony ditches affordable flagship phon...

Sony ditches affordable flagship phones for high-end and midrange alternatives

Saturday May 27

Don't expect Sony to release a high-end, affordable phone in the coming months -- the company's refocusing its efforts. Sony's Xperia X and Xperia X compact Premium may have turned heads when they were announced at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona last year, but that hype never translated to sales.

Chicago, IL

