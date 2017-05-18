SMEs use KCON Japan to promote produc...

SMEs use KCON Japan to promote products, conduct export talks

South Korean small and medium enterprises used the 2017 KCON Japan event to promote their products and hold export talks with prospective clients, the Small and Medium Business Corporation said Sunday. The global Korean pop music and culture convention arranged by CJ E&M kicked off on Friday for a three-day run in Chiba, east of Tokyo, attracted 83 local companies, SBC said.

Chicago, IL

