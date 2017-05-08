Six die in apartment fire in Japan

Six die in apartment fire in Japan

19 hrs ago

Six people died in a fire overnight at an apartment building in Kitakyushu, Fukuoka Prefecture, in southwestern Japan, police said Monday. The fire occurred at a wooden apartment building in the city's Kokurakita Ward where 16 people lived, many of them day labourers and all living by themselves, according to the police and the local fire department.

