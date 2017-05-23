Shimogamo Shrine & Rugby History in J...

Shimogamo Shrine & Rugby History in Japan

A look at the history of rugby in Japan might tell us why the former capital, Kyoto, was chosen for this event. It is believed the first ever game of rugby in Japan was played by British sailors in Yokohama in 1874 and had spread via a British professor to Keio University, a college founded by Fukuzawa Yukichi and at the forefront of westernizing zeal at the time, by 1899.

Chicago, IL

