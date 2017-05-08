Shabani the gorilla credited with keeping Nagoya zoo visitor numbers up despite bird flu outbreak

The total number of visitors to Higashiyama Zoo and Botanical Gardens in Nagoya reached 2,408,400 in fiscal 2016, the second-highest level in the last 20 years. The park credits Shabani, a male gorilla famed for his good looks, for its success in maintaining the high number despite a 7 percent drop from the previous year due to a bird flu outbreak.

