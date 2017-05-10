Sega Sammy says to seek majority stake in Japan casino resort
But few Japanese companies have spoken publicly about their plans for the sector amid widespread public opposition to the introduction of casinos. "We definitely want to take a bigger stake in Japan - not just the entertainment part, but the whole resort," President and Chief Operating Officer Haruki Satomi told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Tokyo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08)
|33 min
|Sulu
|13
|'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We...
|Apr 20
|Terence
|2
|United Airlines had a right to remove that flie...
|Apr 14
|Frogface Kate
|17
|Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children...
|Mar '17
|Phil
|1
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb '17
|OldCapt
|13
|Panasonic says its avionics business under prob...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|34
|Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|17
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC