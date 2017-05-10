Richland nuclear plant powers down te...

Richland nuclear plant powers down temporarily for routine refueling and maintenance

Lights and appliances in the Northwest are not being partly powered as usual by the nuclear power plant near Richland. About 1,350 workers have been hired locally and nationally for the outage, many of them working for the last month with the plant's 1,100 permanent employees to prepare for the outage.

Chicago, IL

