Poxel Presents Imeglimin Japanese Phase 1 Results and Mechanistic Data at the 9th Scientific Meeting of the Asian Association for the Study of Diabetes in Japan POXEL SA , a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative treatments for metabolic disorders, including type 2 diabetes, announced today the presentation of a comprehensive summary of the Phase 1 data of Imeglimin in Japanese subjects and additional preclinical mechanistic data on Imeglimin's unique mechanism of action in insulin secretion in response to glucose. The data were presented in two oral presentations at the 9th Scientific Meeting of the Asian Association for the Study of Diabetes in Nagoya, Japan.

