Possible leak found at Washington nuclear site
The Washington State Department of ecology is monitoring a possible new leak from a tank at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation. "Today, cleanup efforts are needed for the over 50 million gallons of radioactive and chemical waste stored in 177 tanks, more than 60 square miles remaining of groundwater contamination and thousands of still contaminated buildings and waste sites", Washington Gov. Jay Inselee and Oregon Gov. Kate Brown wrote in the letter .
