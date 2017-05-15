Patriotic Japan poster from 2011 causes social media stir after model outed as Chinese

A poster designed six years ago in an apparent bid to promote patriotism has recently gone viral on social media thanks to its catchphrase , which has revived public debate on race, and the revelation that its smiling model is actually Chinese. The poster, which a conservative religious group printed in 2011, features the face of a woman accompanied by the phrase: "Watashi Nihon jin de Yokatta" .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.