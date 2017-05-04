Old Hercules cargo planes making fina...

Old Hercules cargo planes making final flights in Japan

Yesterday Read more: Stars and Stripes

The 36th Airlift Squadron's old C-130H Hercules cargo planes seem to know their time in Japan is coming to an end. The more than 40-year-old aircraft began acting up when a pair of sleek, new C-130J Super Hercules visited Yokota last year and flew laps above the western Tokyo air base.

Chicago, IL

