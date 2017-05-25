Okkon Japanese Street Food Serves It ...

Okkon Japanese Street Food Serves It How You Like It

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: East Bay Express

Okonomiyaki is a dish that is almost universally loved in Japan, and making it from scratch is a labor of love. For the most part, it is hard to find a place that specializes in it in the East Bay - until the arrival of the Okkon Japanese Street Food pop-up at Temescal Brewing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at East Bay Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Robert E. Dickey Wed Now_What- 1
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) May 12 Limpball Viagra 14
News 'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We... Apr '17 Terence 2
News United Airlines had a right to remove that flie... Apr '17 Frogface Kate 17
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Mar '17 Phil 1
News United pilot taken off flight after rant about ... Feb '17 OldCapt 13
News Panasonic says its avionics business under prob... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 34
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Microsoft
  1. Recession
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Gay Marriage
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,491 • Total comments across all topics: 281,277,734

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC