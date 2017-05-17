New tech lets electric vehicles wirel...

New tech lets electric vehicles wirelessly charge as they drive, Japanese team says

Hiroshi Fujimoto, an associate professor at the University of Tokyo, shows off an electric vehicle capable of being charged while in motion, as well as the in-road charging infrastructure, at the university's Kashiwa campus in Chiba Prefecture last month. Widely seen as the wave of the future, electric vehicles have faced a serious hurdle in pushing the technology to match or surpass the distance that traditional vehicles can drive in a single charge.

