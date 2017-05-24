Multilingual audio tourist guide app offered for Japan's Imperial sites
The Imperial Household Agency started offering a multilingual tourist guide using a smartphone application Tuesday in a bid to attract more foreign visitors to places with Imperial connections. The new service, called Imperial Palaces Guide, provides Apple iOS users with detailed information in English, Chinese, Korean, French, Spanish and Japanese on various spots open to the public for viewing at such facilities as the Imperial Palace in Tokyo and the Kyoto Imperial Palace.
