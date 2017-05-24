Multilingual audio tourist guide app ...

Multilingual audio tourist guide app offered for Japan's Imperial sites

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: The Japan Times

The Imperial Household Agency started offering a multilingual tourist guide using a smartphone application Tuesday in a bid to attract more foreign visitors to places with Imperial connections. The new service, called Imperial Palaces Guide, provides Apple iOS users with detailed information in English, Chinese, Korean, French, Spanish and Japanese on various spots open to the public for viewing at such facilities as the Imperial Palace in Tokyo and the Kyoto Imperial Palace.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) May 12 Limpball Viagra 14
News 'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We... Apr '17 Terence 2
News United Airlines had a right to remove that flie... Apr '17 Frogface Kate 17
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Mar '17 Phil 1
News United pilot taken off flight after rant about ... Feb '17 OldCapt 13
News Panasonic says its avionics business under prob... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 34
News Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 17
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,433 • Total comments across all topics: 281,234,956

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC